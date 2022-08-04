An attempted convenience store robbery by a suspect wielding an assault-style rifle was foiled when the 80-year-old owner grabbed a gun and opened fire, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the business on Sunday around 2:47 a.m. following a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.