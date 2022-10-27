The Colorado 8-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.

Sam Adventure Baker and his father, Joe Baker, started their trek on Tuesday and the journey is expected to last four days. They plan to camp one night on the top of El Capitan and then hike down 8 miles on the fifth day.

CNN's Stephanie Gallman contributed to this report.