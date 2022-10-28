An 8-year-old Colorado boy is on track to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park and he hopes to reach the top of the summit on Friday evening, his father said.

On their last leg of the four-day adventure, Sam Adventure Baker -- his real name -- and his climbing partner and father, Joe Baker, plan to hang a banner on their way up that says, "I love you, Mom, almost there," the two told CNN Friday morning from their hanging camp.

CNN's Stephanie Gallman, Chris Boyette and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.