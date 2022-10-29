An 8-year-old boy became the youngest person to finish climbing El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park on Friday, according to his father, who has been by his side and cheering him on since the pair began their journey earlier this week.

Sam Adventure Baker achieved the feat Friday evening, his father said in a Facebook post.

