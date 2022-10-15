8 people were injured in a fire at Iran's notoriously Evin prison, state media reports

An Iranian security official said “thugs” set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

 1500tasvir

At least eight people were injured in a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported. A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near the prison in multiple videos on social media Saturday night.

The fire has been contained, and "peace is maintained," the governor of Tehran, Mohsen Mansouri, told IRNA, adding that the fire was started by prisoners. Tehran's Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.

CNN's Negar Mahmoodi, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Jomana Karadsheh in Istanbul and Niamh Kennedy in London contributed to this report.