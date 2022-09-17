8 cheetahs arrive to India from Namibia as part of reintroduction project

Cheetah Conservation Fund founder and executive director, Laurie Marker, and staff prepare the cheetahs for their journey in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, on September12.

 Cheetah Conservation Fund

After going extinct in India over 70 years ago, cheetahs are finally making a comeback in the country with a new reintroduction program.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia arrived in India on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF). The big cats were released into India's Kuno National Park in the state of Madya Pradesh.

