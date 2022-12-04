Thousands of dead seals wash up on Russia's Caspian shore

A Caspian seal swimming in the Caspian Sea. Around 700 endangered seals have been found dead on Russia's Caspian coast in the North Caucasus, local officials said Sunday.

 Adobe Stock

Around 2,500 endangered seals have been found dead on Russia's Caspian coast, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday, citing authorities in the North Caucasus region.

Caspian seals, the only mammals found in the Caspian Sea, have been classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list since 2008.

