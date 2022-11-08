Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle

 Katie Goodale/USA Today Network

The 2022 midterms have arrived, as voters across the nation decide who will set the agenda in Washington and in statehouses across the country for the next two years -- and who will set the ground rules for 2024.

The House and Senate, where Democrats currently hold narrow majorities, are up for grabs. Republicans need net gains of just one seat to win the Senate and five seats to win the House.

