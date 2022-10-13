7 takeaways from the January 6 hearing

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee to investigate the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, presides over a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13 in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The committee's hearing used new records obtained from the Secret Service and new deposition footage from former Trump Cabinet secretaries and White House officials to bolster the argument that Trump still remains a danger to democracy heading into the 2024 election.

Tags