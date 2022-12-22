It was only a matter of time before human-caused climate change and pollution reached even the most isolated continent on the planet. As global temperature rises, Antarctica's pristine landscape is already changing, and new research shows most of the region's plant and animal species -- including its iconic penguins -- are in trouble.

The study published Thursday in the journal PLOS Biology found that 65% of Antarctica's native species, emperor penguins top among them, will likely disappear by the end of the century if the world continues its business-as-usual ways and fails to rein in planet-warming fossil fuel emissions.

