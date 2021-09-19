6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania By Laura Studley and Amir Vera, CNN Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bus crash in central Pennsylvania Sunday left at least 30 people injured, six of whom are in critical condition, officials said.The bus went off an exit ramp on Interstate 81 in Schuykill COunty when the driver lost control, according to a crash report from the Pennsylvania State Police.Trooper David Beohm said there were no reports of fatalities due to the incident. "The bus went off the exit ramp off of Interstate 81. At the end of the ramp you either turn left or right on Route 25, and the bus went across the center guide rail and straight across," Beohm said.Images of the bus accident show the vehicle in the midst of a thicket of trees. A PSP reconstruction team is currently on site and in the process of identifying the cause of the crash, Beohm said.Schuylkill County is about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +50 PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical North America Northeastern United States Pennsylvania The Americas Traffic Accidents United States Wounds And Injuries Bus David Beohm Transports Highway Police Photography Ramp Crash Exit Reconstruction More News News 6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania By Laura Studley and Amir Vera, CNNUpdated 23 min ago 0 News Afghanistan's women judges are in hiding, fearing reprisal attacks from men they jailed By Rebecca Wright, Anna Coren and Abdul Basir Bina, CNNUpdated 53 min ago 0 +70 Slideshows centerpiecefeaturedurgent ON THE MARKET: Pool, wooded backyard with koi pond highlight this Suwanee estate From Staff Reports 4 hrs ago 0 Business Elon Musk pledges $50 million to Inspiration4 cancer fundraiser Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business 6 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest 6 people are in critical condition and 24 others injured after a bus crash in Pennsylvania Afghanistan's women judges are in hiding, fearing reprisal attacks from men they jailed Elon Musk pledges $50 million to Inspiration4 cancer fundraiser 'We want justice,' say the family of 10 civilians killed in a US airstrike that officials now say was 'a mistake' Johns Creek Fire Chief Chris Coons reflects on his role leading the department » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'I don't think they are going anywhere' —Joro spiders not dangerous but are here to stayGwinnett County resident to compete for Miss Georgia titleGwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review teamFire destroys Lawrenceville home, damages two othersGwinnett County, Georgia DOT installing smart corridor technology at intersectionsMan found dead in Snellville area home, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett police searching for suspect in triple shooting that killed one at a Norcross karaoke barHow to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by mealTRENT LIND: Piedmont Eastside Hospital patients with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinatedTank vs. Tankless: Hot Water Heater Showdown CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 17-19ON THE MARKET: This unique Lawrenceville area estate boasts 22 acres with ATV trails, four spring-fed pondsWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 13Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 12, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 6-12PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13PHOTOS: Brookwood High School Homecoming ParadeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 19, 2021 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July, as Delta outbreak wanes (1)Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian (1)Snellville police say one of their officers injured in car crash on Scenic Highway (1)Gwinnett County and Georgia COVID-19 case, vaccination numbers for Aug. 23, 2021 (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: September is International Update Your Resumé Month. When was the last time you updated your resumé? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #UpdateYourResumeMonth Sponsored by GaJobSource.com You voted: I've updated my resumé in the last week. I've updated my resumé in the last month. I've updated my resumé in the last 3 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 6 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 12 months. It's been more than one year since I updated my resumé. I have never updated my resumé. I don't have a resumé. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.