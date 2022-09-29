6 GOP-led states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness plan

Six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden on September 29 in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden on Thursday in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Missouri by state attorneys general from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina, as well as legal representatives from Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.