Six people are dead after two World War II-era military planes collided in midair and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport during an airshow Saturday afternoon, killing all on board, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office said Sunday.

"We can confirm that there are six (fatalities)," a spokesperson for the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office told CNN in a phone call.

CNN's Pete Muntean, Rebekah Riess, Michelle Watson and Keith Allen contributed to this report.

Tags