Taking the SATs is a stressful, anxiety-inspiring rite of passage for many high school students. But over 50 students at an El Paso high school may have to take the tests again -- after their tests flew out of the UPS truck transporting them and were lost or destroyed.

The El Paso Independent School District told CNN that it is currently working with the College Board, which administers the SATs, to "determine a remedy" for the students whose tests were lost.