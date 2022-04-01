5-year-old child killed following pursuit of kidnapping suspect in Florida, police say By Tina Burnside, CNN Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A high-speed police chase of a kidnapping suspect ended in the death of a 5-year-old child, the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning.Officers received a call about a kidnapping in progress Thursday night, spokesperson Christian Hancock said at a press conference.An officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to approach when the suspect fled, Hancock said. The officer pursued the suspect by car for about 30 miles before the suspect tried to exit the interstate but instead drove off the ramp into a pond, Hancock said.Several officers entered the water and apprehended the suspect, Hancock said. The child was not immediately located.With the help of the local fire department, the body of the child was later found at the bottom of the pond, Hancock said. The relationship between the child and the suspect isn't clear, but Hancock said they knew each other.CNN affiliate WJXT reported that an officer had observed the suspect interacting familiarly with the girl before they fled from police.The police did not disclose the name of the suspect.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Florida Kidnappings And Abductions North America Southeastern United States The Americas United States Suspect Christian Hancock Police Crime Social Services Hydrography Officer Chase Cable News Network Wjxt Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 