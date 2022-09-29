Amid widespread flooding and power outages, people are leaving Florida in droves as Ian pummels the state. But some brave individuals are intentionally traveling into the ferocious storm to gather data for research and forecasting. Watch these professional hurricane hunters -- famous for enduring the world's most dangerous weather -- fly a plane directly in the turbulent eye of the storm.

