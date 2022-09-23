Halloween is still more than a month away, but some major retailers are already prepping for Christmas. Walmart and Target have said they're getting an earlier start on the holiday shopping season this year in stores and online as households nationwide continue to grapple with persistently high inflation that's forcing them to cut back on spending.

