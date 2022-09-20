Many Americans think $2 bills are rare or have gone out of circulation, but that's a misconception. The Treasury Department's Bureau of Engraving and Printing will churn out more than 200 million $2 bills this year. However, there are several reasons why the notes never took off -- one being the widespread superstition that they were bad luck.

