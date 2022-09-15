"Chai tea latte, please... but with oat milk, a shot of espresso, two pumps of brown sugar syrup, extra hot, no foam, and cinnamon on top." More Starbucks customers are opting for elaborate concoctions like this instead of the normal drinks on the menu, the company says. To speed up service amid a trend of complicated orders, Starbucks announced new kitchen designs and technology systems to help baristas work faster.

