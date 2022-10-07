The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity's most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year's announcement ranked among the most closely watched -- and complicated -- decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

