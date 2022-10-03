In 2022, it's not uncommon to be surrounded by gadgets can turn on your lights, remind you of an appointment or track your sleep. But how far is too far? Some technology experts say Amazon's new list of updates shows how prevalent surveillance products are in every corner of our homes with the apparent goal of making life a little easier.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.