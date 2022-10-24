NASA has a team in place that will begin a study today on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people -- consisting of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former pentagon officials, and a former astronaut -- will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.

