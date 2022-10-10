Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus' first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Either way, it's a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.

