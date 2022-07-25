After blistering heat waves broke records across the US this weekend, some areas are expected to finally see relief. The coming days will bring cooler forecasts to the Northeast, where more than 90 million people have been impacted by heat alerts and triple-digit temperatures. Parts of the Pacific Northwest, however, are being told to brace for high heat that will stretch on for the next week or so.

