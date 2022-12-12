As you scroll through social media this week, there's a chance you'll see pictures of your friends, but re-imagined as celestial beings or cartoon-like characters. Perhaps you've even seen a few of the eye-catching portraits already -- or maybe you're grimacing at the notion of another viral trend hijacking your feed. Whether you're a fan or foe, the popular app behind the avatars is Lensa, and some users are voicing concerns about how much the portraits distort body shapes and skin color.

