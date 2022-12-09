It's common for South Koreans to have not just one age, but three. Sounds confusing? Well, it is -- and it's causing discrepancies in official documents and in legal matters. In response, the country's parliament passed a new law that aims to standardize how age is calculated. And technically, this means South Koreans are about to get one or two years younger.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Tags