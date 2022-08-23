With inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything in the US, a growing number of Americans are crossing the border to make Mexico City their new home. Some expats are fleeing their expensive cities in search of cheaper rent and a better quality of life, but locals say gentrification is now pricing them out and forcing them to leave.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.