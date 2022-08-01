Amid growing wildfire concerns, many adventure seekers are breaking the rules to visit Hyperion -- the world's tallest living tree. The forbidden area in California's Redwood National Park is experiencing such a boost in popularity that officials recently issued a stern warning: Anyone caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.