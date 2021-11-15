5 teens taken to hospital after shooting at Colorado park By Sarah Moon, CNN Nov 15, 2021 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police in Aurora, Colorado, were responding Monday to a park where multiple people have been shot, police said.Five teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, have been transported to a hospital, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.Central High School is on lockdown, police said, though the shooting did not happen inside of the school.The suspect is at large. This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Education Health And Medical Safety Issues And Practices School Safety And Security School Violence Shootings Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Colorado Continents And Regions Demographic Groups Families And Children Family Members And Relatives North America Population And Demographics Southwestern United States Teenagers The Americas United States Police School Law Telecommunications Aurora Police Department Aurora Hospital Teenager Central High School More News News 5 teens taken to hospital after shooting at Colorado park By Sarah Moon, CNN 17 min ago 0 News featured Woman killed walking her dog in a popular Atlanta park was stabbed dozens of times, medical examiner says By Gregory Lemos, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Business Sandy Hook families win legal victory against Alex Jones in defamation case By Sarah Jorgensen, CNN Business 3 hrs ago 0 News featured Josh Clark, who previously represented Buford in Georgia House, kicks off bid for U.S. Senate By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Lea Michele & ‘Spring Awakening’ Cast Reunite For HBO Documentary Special Alan Toy Joins NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ as President Franklin D. Roosevelt TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 15-21): ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ & More Mel Gibson says he will direct new 'Lethal Weapon' sequel {{title}} Latest 5 teens taken to hospital after shooting at Colorado park Woman killed walking her dog in a popular Atlanta park was stabbed dozens of times, medical examiner says Sandy Hook families win legal victory against Alex Jones in defamation case Josh Clark, who previously represented Buford in Georgia House, kicks off bid for U.S. Senate The unemployment rate will match 50-year low by end of 2022, Goldman Sachs says » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposalGwinnett County Public Schools names six Teacher of the Year finalistsNorcross High School mourns death of junior football player Isaiah BanksGwinnett police looking for suspect in CVS robberyInvestigation into Mall of Georgia fire focuses on arson, information on suspect soughtNew degree program allows Georgia Gwinnett College students to finish what they startedGwinnett police seeking information on man accused of stealing guitars from Sugar Hill ChurchMother of 14-year-old girl who went missing for almost a month is arrested, officials sayGwinnett police looking for suspect in recent bank robberiesSenate committee approves bill to make Gwinnett school board elections nonpartisan CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 14, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 12-14ON THE MARKET: Main home with second living area — including a hidden walk-in vault — highlight this Johns Creek estateON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate on more than 3 acres is resort living at its finestPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 8IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 1-7PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 15PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 8IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 8-14 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposal (5)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies (3)Judge upholds Gwinnett County Public Schools' face mask mandate (2)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)'A jury should reflect the community:' The racial breakdown of the jury for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing (2)Gwinnett commissioners reject decriminalization of small marijuana possession — then postpone a final decision (2)Gwinnett county commission will move forward with redistricting open houses despite bill to expand commission (1)Bills targeting Gwinnett commission, school board spark accusations of partisan power grabs, racial motivations (1) Featured Businesses City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I am planning to host family and friends at my home. I am planning to travel to the home of a friend or family member. I am working on Thanksgiving Day. I plan to stay home with my immediate family for a low-key holiday. I am taking off the entire week and traveling. My plans for Thanksgiving aren't listed here as an option. I don't have plans. I don't celebrate Thanksgiving. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.