5 people were shot -- including 1 fatally -- after an apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis, police say By Michelle Watson, CNN Apr 10, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis devolved into shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded, police said.Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a banquet hall in the 4200 block of 38th Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said."Preliminarily, detectives believe a birthday party was taking place at the event hall when a fight occurred and shots were fired," the police department said in a statement."Shots were fired both inside and outside the building. There are no individuals detained reference this incident." One man died at the scene, Foley said. Four other people were taken to hospitals with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477. Information leading to a felony arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists CNN's Rachel Webb contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Homicide Indiana Indianapolis Midwestern United States North America Shootings The Americas United States Shane Foley Shot Incident Police Crime Fight Birthday Party Police Department Stopper More News News Start your week smart: Ukraine, Pakistan, France, Puerto Rico, Dwayne Haskins By Alexandra Meeks, CNN 18 min ago 0 News 17-year-old arrested in South Bronx shooting that left one teen dead, two others injured By Kiely Westhoff 33 min ago 0 News This Texas teacher is helping make her students' menstrual cycles a little easier By Sara Smart, CNN 37 min ago 0 News 5 people were shot -- including 1 fatally -- after an apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis, police say By Michelle Watson, CNN 43 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Mountain View posts victory at Lassiter SOCCER ROUNDUP: Buford boys, girls sweep highly ranked Johns Creek teams William Byron posts second NASCAR win of season at Martinsville Eric Neiley leads Gladiators past Icemen in regular-season home finale {{title}} Latest Start your week smart: Ukraine, Pakistan, France, Puerto Rico, Dwayne Haskins 17-year-old arrested in South Bronx shooting that left one teen dead, two others injured This Texas teacher is helping make her students' menstrual cycles a little easier 5 people were shot -- including 1 fatally -- after an apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis, police say 2 people are dead and 10 hospitalized after Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSouth Gwinnett boys soccer forfeits all but three wins because of Georgia High School Association violationsGwinnett County man shot, killed by police on bridge over I-75 suspected of assaulting officer near Cumberland MallCharges filed — and apology issued — after fight between students at Mountain View High SchoolArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayLidl preparing to open new store in Buford area later this monthGwinnett jury convicts men accused of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin through metro AtlantaThe World Champions Burger, Champions Walk among what's new at Truist Park for Braves 2022 seasonJason Isaac SpencerSuspect in January 2021 armed robberies at Norcross apartment complexes sentenced to life in prisonGeorgia coroner discovers bodies of his parents and son at scene of apparent robbery, officials say CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 3, 2022GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 8-10ON THE MARKET: Open floor plan, chef's kitchen highlight this Buford homeWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of April 4IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 28 to April 3PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 4Here are the candidates for Gwinnett County's nonpartisan school board races and their stances on the issuesPHOTOS: Scenes from the Masters, Par-3 ContestPHOTOS: Monday-Tuesday practice rounds at The MastersThe airlines with the most delays CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)'Dancing with the Stars' is leaving ABC for a streaming service (1)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1) Featured Businesses Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: The Masters Tournament is this week. How often do you play golf? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I play weekly, if not more often. I try to play every few weeks. I play at least once a month. I play every few months. I play a few times a year. I rarely play golf. I don't play golf. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.