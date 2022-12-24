5 people arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at the largest shopping center in the US

The scene of a shooting Friday at a store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

 Kerem Yücel/MPR News/AP

Five people were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old the previous night at Minnesota's Mall of America, the largest shopping center in the US, police said.

The suspects -- three 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males -- were arrested after police executed a search warrant on Saturday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters.

