Five Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office employees have been placed on administrative duty amid an internal and a state investigation into the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, while he was in custody, a department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

The employees were placed on administrative duty on November 14 and are serving in a non-law enforcement function while the investigations are conducted, according to spokesperson Larry Bruce. When asked why the employees were placed on administrative duty more than two months after the incident, Bruce declined to comment.

CNN's Martin Savidge contributed to this report.

