5 dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, shooting, mayor says

North Carolina police said they are responding to an "active shooting" in an east Raleigh neighborhood.

 WTVD

Five people -- including an off-duty police officer -- are dead after a shooting Thursday in eastern Raleigh, North Carolina, according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Two people were taken to the hospital, Baldwin said, one of whom was a Raleigh K9 officer with non-life threatening injuries.

