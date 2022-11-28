Five police officers have been arrested and charged in connection with the transportation incident that left a man paralyzed from the chest down, according to a Monday news release from the New Haven, Connecticut, State's Attorney's Office.

Randy Cox, 36, was arrested on June 19 on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun. Video of his arrest shows him in a police transport van that had a long bench, but no seat belts. The driver of the van made an abrupt stop, and video showed a handcuffed Cox slide down the bench head-first into the back wall of the van.

CNN's Amanda Musa and Holly Yan contributed to this report.