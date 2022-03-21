4 people shot at Milwaukee party By Dakin Andone, CNN Mar 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are investigating a shooting Sunday that left four people injured, including one man in critical condition.The shooting happened around 4:21 a.m., police said in a news release, when a suspect or suspects "fired several shots during an argument" at a party.The victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. Three of them -- a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- suffered "non-fatal injuries," police said.A fourth, a 24-year-old man, "sustained life-threatening injuries" and was in critical condition Sunday. Authorities are still looking for "unknown suspects," the news release said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report. 