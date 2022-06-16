Four people were arrested and charged in connection to last month's shooting that claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, police said Wednesday.
Augustine Greenwood was killed on May 31 at Xavier University of Louisiana, which was hosting the ceremony for students at nearby Morris Jeff Community School, the city's coroner office told CNN.
Brandon Rock, 18, and Laverne Duplessis, 40, were charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone, the New Orleans Police Department said in a news release. Duplessis also faces an obstruction of justice charge.
Additionally, Frank Bartholomew, 49, was charged with obstruction of justice, and a 15-year-old is accused of possessing a firearm in a gun-free zone, police said.
It's not clear whether the suspects have legal representation.
The shooting unfolded when an argument escalated to gunfire in the parking lot of the Xavier University Convocation Center after the ceremony, police said. New Orleans police officers working a security detail responded to a call for shots fired at around 11:45 a.m. local time.
When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims -- two men and one woman -- who were all taken to local hospitals. The woman, later identified as Greenwood, died at a hospital, police said. Greenwood had just watched one of her grandchildren graduate before gunfire struck her, CNN affiliate WVUE reported.
"There was a fight that broke out between apparently two females," said NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly at the time of the shooting. "Subsequent to this fight, subjects produced weapons, and shots were shot."
Police had obtained warrants for the suspects' arrests on June 10, and they turned themselves into authorities separately, the department said.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
