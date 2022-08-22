hypatia-h_112959b46b065991ed1d03077a0e4a57-h_16e27fc98326af233d5480d3a9b58e4a.jpg

Three people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, citing preliminary information.

Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. Residents have been asked to stay off the streets in the area.

