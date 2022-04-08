3 people dead at Georgia shooting range, officials say By Amanda Musa, CNN Apr 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people died Friday at a shooting range in Grantville, Georgia, officials said.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range, the agency said to CNN in an email.The Coweta County Coroner, Richard Hawk, confirmed that three people died.Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. This is a developing news story. Please check back for more details.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists CNN's Michelle Watson contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Atlanta Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Georgia North America Shooting Sports Society Southeastern United States Sports And Recreation Target Sports The Americas United States Shooting Range Cable News Network Official Commerce Company Georgia Bureau Of Investigation Richard Hawk Barrel More News News A message in a bottle started its journey in Georgia. After two years and more than 4,000 miles it was found off the coast of France By Sara Smart, CNN 40 min ago 0 News 3 people dead at Georgia shooting range, officials say By Amanda Musa, CNNUpdated 26 min ago 0 News North Carolina grand jury indicts nurse but not corrections officers in death of jailed Black man By Hannah Sarisohn and Claire Colbert, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News Louisiana State Police senior officer on leave over phone data in Ronald Greene's death By Nick Valencia, Jade Gordon and Alta Spells, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Camden Helms' 12th-inning double lifts Greater Atlanta Christian over Lovett PREP ROUNDUP: Morgan Wiles, Brad Ihm lead Hebron Christian baseball's 22-run outing Stripers can't hold early lead in loss at Memphis Heat rally past visiting Hawks {{title}} Latest A message in a bottle started its journey in Georgia. After two years and more than 4,000 miles it was found off the coast of France 3 people dead at Georgia shooting range, officials say North Carolina grand jury indicts nurse but not corrections officers in death of jailed Black man Louisiana State Police senior officer on leave over phone data in Ronald Greene's death Joint US-Indonesia war games to expand to 14 nations as tensions simmer in Indo-Pacific » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSouth Gwinnett boys soccer forfeits all but three wins because of Georgia High School Association violationsGwinnett County man shot, killed by police on bridge over I-75 suspected of assaulting officer near Cumberland MallArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett jury convicts men accused of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin through metro AtlantaJason Isaac SpencerGwinnett County Public Schools employees to receive one-time, $2,000 salary supplementSuspect in January 2021 armed robberies at Norcross apartment complexes sentenced to life in prisonThe World Champions Burger, Champions Walk among what's new at Truist Park for Braves 2022 seasonArmy Corps of Engineers: Park on Lake Lanier will close if bathroom vandalism does not stopGwinnett County jury convicts man accused of sending inappropriate texts to girlfriend's daughter, placing camera in her bedroom CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 3, 2022ON THE MARKET: Open floor plan, chef's kitchen highlight this Buford homeGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 8-10Here are the candidates for Gwinnett County's nonpartisan school board races and their stances on the issuesWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of April 4IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 28 to April 3PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 4PHOTOS: Scenes from the Masters, Par-3 ContestPHOTOS: Monday-Tuesday practice rounds at The Masters5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1)Takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: The Masters Tournament is this week. How often do you play golf? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I play weekly, if not more often. I try to play every few weeks. I play at least once a month. I play every few months. I play a few times a year. I rarely play golf. I don't play golf. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.