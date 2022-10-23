Three people are dead and two others injured after a drag racing and drifting incident with nearly 100 active participants and spectators took over a southwest Chicago intersection, police said.

Chicago Police Commander Don Jerome said police received a call about approximately 100 cars that had gained control of an intersection at 43rd Ave and South Archer Avenue in Chicago at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police also received a ShotSpotter alert of at least 13 rounds that went off at the intersection, Jerome said.