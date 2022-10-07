At least three new cases of misconduct have emerged since the release of a report alleging systemic abuse within women's professional soccer, US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said Friday.

"One of the great things to come out of this report is that it is encouraging more people to come forward," Parlow Cone said during separate interviews with CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day" and Amanda Davies on CNN "World Sport."

