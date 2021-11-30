First response vehicles are seen in the parking lot of Oxford High School where a suspected school shooting was reported and a suspected shooter is in custody, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe.
Authorities could be seen wheeling victims into ambulances parked near the school in Michigan.
A large police presence is seen outside of Oxford High School where authorities responded to an active shooting on November 30.
The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy who is a sophomore at the school, McCabe said.
Calls for an active shooter came in around 12:51 p.m. ET.
"We received over 100 911 calls to our dispatch center," McCabe said.
The suspect was apprehended without incident within five minutes of police arrival, McCabe said.
A handgun was recovered from the suspect, McCabe said. Authorities recovered multiple shell casings in the school and believe around 15-to-20 shots were fired.
"At this point in time, we believe he acted alone," McCabe said.
The 15-year-old did not resist arrest, has invoked his right not to speak and is not telling law enforcement officers anything right now, McCabe said.
Officers were searching the school for possible additional victims.
All evacuated students were relocated to a nearby store for reunification with relatives.
Oxford Community School officials released a statement confirming the shooting and saying the "Oakland County Sheriff's Department has secured the scene."
"Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger," read the statement, which was obtained by CNN affiliate WDIV.
