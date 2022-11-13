A shooter killed three people and wounded two others at the University of Virginia's main campus in Charlottesville on Sunday, and the suspect -- identified as a school student -- remains at large, university president Jim Ryan said in a statement issued Monday.

The campus was advised to shelter-in-place around 10:40 p.m. following a shooting reported on Culbreth Road, the University of Virginia Police Department tweeted. It has been in lockdown as authorities search for the suspect.