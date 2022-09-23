A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday.

The canoe, which was found in pieces in the lake bed, was removed in collaboration with Wisconsin's Native Nations, the historical society said in a news release.

