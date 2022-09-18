A bus transferring dozens of people to a Covid-19 quarantine facility in China's southwestern province of Guizhou overturned in a ravine early Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20, local authorities said in a news briefing.

According to Lin Gang, deputy mayor of Guiyang, the bus was taking 45 residents from the provincial capital city of Guiyang to Libo county, a remote and mountainous town located 155 miles away, for quarantine. The bus departed Guiyang at 12:10 a.m. (12:10 p.m. Saturday ET) and overturned on the expressway at 2:40 a.m..

