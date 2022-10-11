27 children and daycare employees are rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak

Dozens of children and daycare employees are taken to hospitals in Allentown, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak.

A mysterious carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania daycare sent 27 children and staff to hospitals Tuesday morning, an Allentown city spokesperson said.

Firefighters responded to a call about an unconscious child at the Happy Smiles Learning Center around 7:30 a.m., Allentown spokesperson Genesis Ortega said.