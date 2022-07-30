Twenty-eight incarcerated women in Indiana have alleged in two separate federal lawsuits that they were ​threatened or sexually assaulted, including two who said they were raped, last year by ​men incarcerated at the same facility who, according to one of the lawsuits, bribed a corrections officer with $1,000 to obtain the keys to their jail cells.

The women are suing Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, former Clark County jail officer David Lowe and unidentified jail officers in two federal civil rights actions filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. The lawsuits stem from events that ​the plaintiffs say​ took place in the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville on the evening of October 23 ​into the morning of October 24 2021, attorneys for both lawsuits told CNN.

