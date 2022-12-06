How was your 2022? Did you spend it going into full goblin mode, trying to distract yourself from the general feeling of permacrisis brewing about you? Perhaps you had to stave off gaslighting of some sort, or learned more about the theatrical (literally) origins of the term.

Every year, the top arbiters of the English language tease out the most noteworthy, zeitgeist-y words to describe the current moment. Sometimes they're fun, or educational. Sometimes, they reveal a world that's gone, well, a little feral. Here's quick look at this year's offerings: