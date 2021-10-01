Finding complaints with the 2021 Hyundai Sonata is not an outwardly easy task. Aside from the N-Line model, it’s not terribly engaging to drive and is only averagely quick. The transition from electric to gas power in hybrid models isn’t particularly smooth. The infotainment system can be slow to react, the ride isn’t the most refined and the engines don’t make a good noise.
But outside of that, the Sonata is hard to fault.
An engaging appearance, practicality, high build quality, relative comfort, plenty of models to choose from and a list of features a mile long, many of which are standard, make the Hyundai a title contender in the midsized sedan class.
There are, effectively, three Sonata models offered, including fully gas-powered offerings, hybrid options and the performance-tuned N-Line, which provides 290-hp.
For gas-only variants, SE and SEL models get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine offering 191-hp with SEL Plus and Limited trims sporting a 180-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter.
While I haven’t had a go with the base engine, the turbo 1.6 doesn’t provide quite the verve as some competitors, however, it does not feel underpowered on the daily commute. The turbo provides some appreciated pep under acceleration, but overall times are only average.
The same could be said for the Sonata hybrid, which is powered by a 2-liter engine and 39-kWh electric motor for a combined 190-hp.
Driving the Sonata with gusto is a mostly disappointing proposition, but for those looking to liven things up can opt for the N-Line model. It’s nearly a $10,000 upgrade over the standard Sonata and $5,000 more than the well-equipped SEL Plus, but the premium paid nets buyers a 2.5-liter turbo engine that dishes out 99 more horsepower and 130-pound-feet more torque than a standard model. A stiffer overall setup and two sporty driving modes adds extra zest to the “N,” which provides impressive grip from a FWD sedan and completely livens up the Sonata’s driving experience.
What the non-N-models lack in verve, their engines make up for strong efficiency. Only the N-Line fails to achieve a combined 30-mpg, and hybrid models are rated for an impressive 47 to 52 combined mpg depending on trim. Hybrid models are fitted with a solar roof that helps its to achieve its notable efficiency.
Though the Sonata doesn’t handle particularly well or have much of the “feel” enthusiasts seek, it is otherwise solid across the board.
Going against the grain, the Sonata still gets a standard transmission— no CVT’s here. That leads to more traditional power delivery and none of the awkwardness usually associated with continuously variable transmissions. To boot, it’s mostly smart and seamless in its transitions.
Space is accommodating for passengers throughout, and the trunk is capable enough of handling your average haul.
The Sonata particularly shines in upper trims, which provide an upscale appearance and amenities that stand out given its relatively low price point. Build quality is also a step above —all knobs and buttons feel sturdy and well-constructed with soft-touch surfaces around the dash, console and doors.
While all models are generously well equipped, SEL Plus versions get leatherette seats, an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM and Hyundai’s Blue Link system, wireless charging, second-row climate control vents and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
My Limited testers (gas only and hybrid) added to the experience with a standard panoramic sunroof, genuine leather seats that are ventilated in the front, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, a Bose audio system, a heated steering wheel, color head up display and other amenities.
All models get an extensive suite of driver’s aids and safety features, including lane-keep assist, automatic high beams, forward collision avoidance assist and smart cruise control with stop and go function.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard.
Upper trims get some cool tech features like Hyundai’s Digital Key, which allows drivers to remote start or unlock using their smartphones. Limited models are fitted with Remote Smart Parking Assist, letting passengers exit the car for the Sonata to pull into or out of a parking space, effectively on its own. It’s not something I could imagine using often, but for those occasions when someone decides parking space lines are merely a suggestion, it could come in handy.
No matter the trim or powertrain, the Sonata presents a good value. Models start at just under $25,000 with the SEL Plus likely presenting the best bang-for-buck at a bit over $29,000. The hybrid base model rings it at under $29,000, and the top-tier Limited hybrid doesn’t crest $37,000.
So, there is a Sonata for any reasonable budget.
Though the Sonata and its hybrid cousins may not the most engaging midsized sedans to drive, those looking for efficiency, upmarket features, practicality and value should put it on their short list. Particularly in Limited trim, the Hyundai provides a luxury-like experience for thousands less than a similar model from a luxury brand with no long list of options to add.
Sedans may be suffering from the onslaught of SUVs and crossovers, but the Sonata is good enough to potentially sway some back to the car camp.
Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.