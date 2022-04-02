2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina By Rebekah Riess, CNN Apr 2, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 2-year-old boy in North Carolina died after being run over by construction equipment Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.Emergency crews went to the scene about 5 p.m. after a family acquaintance operating a skid-steer loader ran over the child, Terry Wright, chief of staff for the sheriff's office, told CNN.Wright said no one has been charged and the investigation will continue. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Building Planning And Construction Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Construction Equipment Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Heavy Construction North America North Carolina Society Southeastern United States The Americas United States Cable News Network Terry Wright Office Police Building Industry Commerce Law Sheriff Franklin County Equipment Acquaintance More News News 2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina By Rebekah Riess, CNN 30 min ago 0 News 'Frozen zoos' may be a Noah's Ark for endangered animals By Ashley Strickland, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Florida zoo celebrates the birth of a critically endangered lemur By Zoe Sottile, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Jury convicts Georgia man of child enticement in Operation End Game case From staff reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines RECIPE: Momma Linda's Enchiladas Jury convicts Georgia man of child enticement in Operation End Game case Cat's GPS Reveals His Deepest Secret | The Dodo Cat Crazy +2 Day drinking, 'Big Shot' and billions of dollars: How the nickel market imploded {{title}} Latest 2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina 'Frozen zoos' may be a Noah's Ark for endangered animals Florida zoo celebrates the birth of a critically endangered lemur Jury convicts Georgia man of child enticement in Operation End Game case Dublin VA clinic purchases outreach vehicles » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools employees would get salary step, cost-of-living raises in proposed FY2023 budgetArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett County Public Schools employees to receive one-time, $2,000 salary supplementSimple tips to attract hummingbirds to your yardExplore Gwinnett installing license plate-reading cameras at all Gwinnett County hotelsTractor trailer overturns on I-85 south at I-985 split after collision with Georgia Department of Safety vehicleSuwanee continues to move ahead with downtown expansion projectsPeachtree Ridge names four head coaches, including three Gwinnett gradsGwinnett County police arrest two suspects in death of man who was shot outside of Lilburn area strip mallWill Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slap CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022Here are the candidates for Gwinnett County's nonpartisan school board races and their stances on the issuesPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28PHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, GeorgiaON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek home boasts a stellar pool — and the indoor basketball court is also pretty coolGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 1-3PHOTOS: Greek life premieres at Georgia Gwinnett CollegePHOTOS: Southeast Exotic Bird Fair brings colorful plumage to LawrencevilleIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 21-27Best counties to retire to in Georgia CommentedGwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1) Featured Businesses City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.