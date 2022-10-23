2 unprovoked assaults on New York City subway system this weekend saw victims fall on tracks

Police release video of the man seen pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks in Brooklyn on Friday.

 NYPD

Two New York City subway system riders were knocked onto the train tracks this week in a pair of separate and unprovoked attacks, authorities said.

A man pushed a commuter from the platform onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Friday in an incident that was caught on video, the NYPD said.